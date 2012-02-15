* Plans to keep to C$9 billion for F-35s
* Delays and cutbacks by others could raise costs
* Canada monitoring other countries' intentions
* Meeting in Washington will help clarify picture
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Canada will not spend more
than what it has budgeted for the radar-evading F-35 fighter
planes, a federal minister said on Wednesday, despite concerns
that the unit price of the planes might go up as countries scale
back or delay their purchases.
The Conservative government has faced persistent opposition
questions as to whether it would now have to spend more than
planned on the fighters, developed by Lockheed Martin Corp
, but it says it is keeping abreast of the fluid picture.
"We are monitoring the situation, ongoing. Moreover, we have
a budget allocated and we will ensure that we work and supply
the assets necessary within that budget," Associate Defence
Minister Julian Fantino, responsible for purchasing equipment,
told Parliament.
The government has allotted C$9 billion ($9 billion) to buy
65 F-35s between 2017 and 2023, and a total budget of C$16
billion over 20 years including support and maintenance.
Canada has gained some flexibility because of the stronger
Canadian dollar; the C$9 billion buys more U.S. dollars now than
it would have when the government first drew up its spending
plans for the F-35s.
But delays and reductions in planned purchases are also
boosting the price in U.S. dollars. Italy announced on Wednesday
it would now buy only 90 F-35s instead of a planned 131
, and the Pentagon has postponed orders for 179
fighters over five years, though it still plans to buy 2,443 of
them eventually.
The price is higher in the early years of production, when
fewer planes will be produced, so one option for Canada if it
needs to save money is to stretch out its timetable. Another
option of course would be to take fewer than 65 jets.
Steve O'Bryan, the Lockheed official in charge of
international orders, told Reuters he had assured Canadian
officials during a visit last week that the price of the jets
would increase by a nominal percentage amount "in the low single
digits" as a result of the U.S. purchasing slowdown.
Canada has invited countries that are helping to fund
development of the new plane to a meeting at its embassy in
Washington on March 1-2 to try to get a clearer picture of what
each nation is planning.