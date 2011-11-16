* Expensive program could be delayed by two years
* Canada says it wants to buy 65 jets
OTTAWA Nov 16 Canada is worried by reports
that delivery of Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 fighter
jets could be delayed and is talking to the manufacturer,
Defence Minister Peter MacKay said on Wednesday.
Canada says it plans to buy 65 of the jets, which in theory
will start arriving in 2016. It has not yet signed a binding
contract.
Last week Canadian media quoted a senior U.S. defense
official as saying the program could be delayed by two years.
"Canada, like every country, is concerned about delays in
delivery and discussions around the cost. We are in direct
discussions, of course, with Lockheed Martin," MacKay told
reporters.
The F-35 is the largest U.S. weapons program and has
already seen costs rise sharply over the past 10 years.
Canadian opposition politicians complain the Conservative
government chose the fighter without having an open
competition.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said this week the F-35
program could be terminated unless Congress moved to avoid
major cuts in U.S. defense spending over the next decade.
