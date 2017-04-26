WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Canadian police
said on Wednesday they are investigating whether a beating
captured on video, reported to have been distributed through
social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to
a young woman's murder.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The video is the latest example of Facebook being used to
document violent crimes, a pattern that has led the company to
re-evaluate some of its policies.
Thailand police on Wednesday said they would consider how to
quickly remove inappropriate online content after a man
broadcast himself killing his 11-month-old daughter on Facebook.
Last week, the company said it was reviewing how it
monitored violent footage after a posting of a fatal shooting in
Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours.
The Canadian video showed someone kicking a woman in the
face while a second person held back her arm from defending
herself, according to Winnipeg Free Press, and was shared
through Facebook, according to several media reports.
Reuters has not seen the video. Royal Canadian Mounted
Police (RCMP) Sgt. Paul Manaigre said it may have been shared
directly between people on Facebook, not posted for public
viewing.
RCMP are reviewing the video to determine whether it is
linked to a weekend murder at Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba,
Manaigre said.
"To me, the video is shocking, that someone can stand there
and watch it and not assist," Manaigre said.
Those who film crimes without aiding a victim could be
charged in Canada with being an accessory, but the act of
posting such videos is not illegal, he said.
Police have charged two girls, ages 16 and 17, with the
second-degree murder of a 19-year-old woman in Sagkeeng, an
aboriginal community 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of
Winnipeg.
Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Angela Moon
in New York; editing by Grant McCool)