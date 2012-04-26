* BMO says fast-growing markets driving demand
* 2.5-3 pct growth seen in 2012
April 26 Canada's farm sector is in line for
better than average growth in 2012 and beyond due to rising
demand from fast-growing emerging markets like China and India,
the Bank of Montreal (BMO) said on Thursday.
The sector will expand by 2.5 to 3 percent in 2012 and in
subsequent years by 2 to 3 percent, the Canadian lender said in
a report. The growth figure is based on projected production and
prices.
Canada is the top producer of canola/rapeseed and the
seventh-biggest wheat grower in the world.
Crop prices are expected to ease this year, but remain at
relatively high levels, while production looks set to rebound
after two years of flooding, wrote the report's author, senior
BMO economist Kenrick Jordan.
Drought that has damaged South American corn and soybean
crops is expected to underpin prices.
Limiting the farm sector's growth are a strong Canadian
dollar and higher costs of fertilizer and fuel, the report said.
The Canadian dollar recently touched its strongest level in
seven months.