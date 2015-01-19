VANCOUVER Jan 19 The Canadian government signed
an order on Monday blocking the United States from applying
controversial "Buy America" purchasing rules on the demolition
and reconstruction of a ferry terminal that is located on
Canada's Pacific Coast but operated by Alaska's Department of
Transportation.
The U.S. federal rules are designed to protect U.S.
companies from foreign competition in transportation
infrastructure projects. The state of Alaska has refused to
waive the provisions for the $15 million rebuild of the Prince
Rupert, British Columbia, ferry terminal although the project is
solidly in Canadian territory.
Canada is fighting back by invoking rarely used
anti-sanction laws to prevent bidders on the project from
agreeing to use only U.S.-made iron and steel.
"We have been clear: the application of protectionist Buy
America provisions on Canadian soil is unacceptable and an
affront to Canadian sovereignty," International Trade Minister
Ed Fast said in a statement.
"Therefore, an order has been signed under the Foreign
Extraterritorial Measures Act securing Canada's right to prevent
compliance with the Buy America provisions for this project."
The Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act allows the
government to ensure foreign laws that adversely affect its
interests are not applied on Canadian soil.
An undated call for bids posted on an Alaska government
website clearly states that the Prince Rupert ferry terminal
project falls under Buy America provisions, as it is partially
funded by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.
Fast said he was "disappointed" that Alaska had not sought a
waiver from the U.S. government for the construction of the new
terminal, which is part of a long-term lease between the Prince
Rupert Port Authority and the Alaska Marine Highway System.
A spokesman for the Alaska Marine Highway System, the state
agency that operates the ferries between Alaska and Prince
Rupert, was not immediately available for comment.
The fresh scuffle over the terminal project came just days
after Canada postponed the so-called Three Amigos summit with
the leaders of the United States and Mexico amid tensions over
numerous issues, including construction of TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL oil pipeline from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)