VANCOUVER Jan 21 The government of Alaska said
on Wednesday that it had canceled the overhaul of a ferry
terminal in British Columbia "for the time being," after the $15
million project became a trade dispute with Canada over "Buy
America" provisions.
The state, which operates the terminal as part of its Alaska
Marine Highway System, said it will maintain operations at the
existing facilities at normal standards until the issue can be
resolved.
The Canadian government invoked rarely used anti-sanction
laws earlier this week in an effort to prevent bidders on the
construction project, which is located in Canada, from agreeing
to use only U.S.-made iron and steel.
