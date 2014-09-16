Sept 16 Capital-strapped small fertilizer
companies in Canada are shuffling their senior executive ranks
to draw investors in a period of weak prices.
Stonegate Agricom Ltd, which is developing a
phosphate mine in Idaho, said on Tuesday that Chief Executive
Mark Ashcroft resigned, the latest change at the top among small
players in the sector. Others that have installed new senior
executives this year include Canada's Arianne Phosphate
and Karnalyte Resources Inc.
Fertilizer values are rising off the floor prices reached
earlier this year, but their upside looks limited, Rabobank said
in a report on Monday.
Stonegate's parting with its CEO was mutual, said
co-chairman Ian McDonald, who will carry out CEO duties on an
interim basis with co-chairman Kerry Knoll. He declined to give
further details.
"Nobody's having any parties, because nobody's happy, but
there's been no pressure here based on Mark's performance,"
McDonald said.
Stonegate shares dropped 3 Canadian cents, or about 19
percent, to 13 cents in Toronto. For the year, the stock is down
nearly one-third.
Stonegate has tentatively arranged most of its financing for
the low-capital, $120 million Paris Hills phosphate project, but
has not yet lined up a committed, long-term buyer, a key
condition.
Earlier this month, Arianne Phosphate, which is developing a
mine in the Canadian province of Quebec, said that Brian Kenny,
an engineer by trade, had resigned as CEO but would stay on as a
consultant to cut capital and operating spending.
Executive chairman Pierre Fitzgibbon, a former investment
banking executive, took over the job of finding a strategic
partner or investor to buy the company.
"I think this (stage) requires a different type of
leadership," Fitzgibbon said.
In August, Karnalyte Resources made Tom Drolet's title as
CEO permanent, dropping his acting status. He replaced Robin
Phinney, the company's founder, in May at the helm of Karnalyte.
"My opinion is the bottom is in" fertilizer markets, Drolet
said. "But what we don't know is the slope up, so that's the
prevailing reason why at times like this companies say, 'Are
there any changes you want to make?'"
The company is seeking financing to build a potash mine in
the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
"Whether you're looking for a corporate investor or
acquirer, or you are relying on the good graces of the market to
finance, right now it's definitely a tough slug," said Brian
Ostroff, managing director of Windermere Capital, which holds
shares in Arianne and Stonegate.
Ostroff is also a director of Arianne.
"You can't have a one-size-fits-all management team" for
early-stage mining companies, Ostroff said. "Quite honestly, if
a management team doesn't change over, to me that's actually a
little alarming."
