By David Ljunggren and Andrea Shalal
OTTAWA/FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 Canada said
on Wednesday it wanted to move quickly to buy a new fleet of
fighter jets but gave no details, leaving major questions about
what plane Ottawa will buy as well as how and when.
The previous Conservative government announced in 2010 it
would buy Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 to replace
Canada's aging CF-18s but later scrapped the decision.
Subsequent efforts to choose a plane stalled and the Liberal
government, which took power last November, says it wants to
start again.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told reporters on Wednesday
there was "an urgent need" to replace the CF-18s, saying a
decision on how to proceed would be made within months. He gave
no details.
Late last week the government sent out a detailed
questionnaire to five potential suppliers and asked them to
reply by July 29.
"No decision has been made at this time and all procurement
options are being considered," said the document, which was seen
by Reuters.
U.S. and European industry sources said the July 29 deadline
was very tight by defense procurement standards, adding they did
not know what Ottawa intended to do with the results of the
questionnaire.
One option is unveiling an open competition - which a
European industry source said "would cost millions" to
participate in - while another is announcing a sole-source order
for one of the jets.
Another source familiar with the process said Canada was
unlikely to reach a decision and pick a winning bidder until
next year at the earliest.
The five potential suppliers are Lockheed Martin, Boeing
Corp, Eurofighter, Saab AB and
Dassault Aviation SA. Sajjan's officials have denied
reports saying Ottawa has decided to buy Boeing's Super Hornet
as an interim measure.
Although the Liberals vowed during last year's successful
election campaign to hold an open competition and said they
would not buy the F-35, it is notable that Ottawa is talking to
Lockheed Martin.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall said at the
Farnborough Airshow on Sunday he believed the Canadian military
preferred the F-35.
The Canadian questionnaire stresses the winner must provide
considerable work to domestic firms. Canada is one of the nine
original partner countries that helped fund development of the
F-35.
Lockheed Martin has said Canadian firms would account for
work on the program worth about $1 billion by end-2016 but added
that this could be at risk if Ottawa buys another jet.
(Writing by David Ljunggren)