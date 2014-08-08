OTTAWA Aug 8 Jean Boivin, the Canadian Finance
Ministry's second most powerful official and who has been seen
as a potential candidate to head the Bank of Canada one day, is
unexpectedly quitting to take a job in the private sector, two
well-placed sources said on Friday.
The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said
Finance Ministry staff were told last week that Boivin would
leave on Aug 29. The sources did not have details of his new
job.
The news came as a surprise, since Boivin had only taken up
his position as associate deputy minister in October 2012. He
also serves as Canada's representative to the Group of Seven,
the Group of 20 and the Financial Stability Board.
No one at the Finance Ministry was immediately available for
comment.
Boivin moved to the Finance Ministry from the Bank of
Canada, where he had been a deputy governor from 2010 to 2012.
Market operators have seen him as a possible candidate to
eventually head the central bank.
The current governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz,
started a seven-year term in June 2013.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)