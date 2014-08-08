OTTAWA Aug 8 Jean Boivin, the Canadian Finance Ministry's second most powerful official and who has been seen as a potential candidate to head the Bank of Canada one day, is unexpectedly quitting to take a job in the private sector, two well-placed sources said on Friday.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Finance Ministry staff were told last week that Boivin would leave on Aug 29. The sources did not have details of his new job.

The news came as a surprise, since Boivin had only taken up his position as associate deputy minister in October 2012. He also serves as Canada's representative to the Group of Seven, the Group of 20 and the Financial Stability Board.

No one at the Finance Ministry was immediately available for comment.

Boivin moved to the Finance Ministry from the Bank of Canada, where he had been a deputy governor from 2010 to 2012. Market operators have seen him as a possible candidate to eventually head the central bank.

The current governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, started a seven-year term in June 2013. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)