June 16 : * Canada's finance minister says overall economic development since the budget

remains positive; confident will return to balanced budget in 2015 * Canada's finance minister says òn track and will be in a surplus position

next year * Canada's finance minister says doesn't see bubble in housing market; expects

soft landing in housing * Canada's finance minister says government's intent is to reduce its exposure

to the housing market; says more steps can be taken * Canada's finance minister says have not spoken to the banks about their

mortgage rate policies; does not think it is appropriate or necessary at this

time * Canada's finance department says says private-sector economists see 2.2

percent growth in 2014, 2.5 percent in 2015 (February budget forecast 2.3

percent for 2014, 2.5 percent for 2015) * Canada's finance minister says pvt sector economists not too concerned about

risk of low inflation