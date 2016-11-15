UPDATE 14-Oil rises 2 pct after Saudi and Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
CANADA FINANCE MINISTER -
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Adds settlement prices, analyst quote)
SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazil is toughening requirements for ethanol importers to protect domestic producers from an incoming surge of U.S. corn ethanol, a minister said on Monday, adding that he opposed the idea of new tariffs that could trigger costly retaliation.