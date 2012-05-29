May 29 Power was restored to mining projects near Kirkland Lake in Northern Ontario on Tuesday, more than a week after operations were shut down due to raging forest fires in the region.

AuRico Gold Inc said Tuesday that power was restored at its Young-Davidson gold complex. It expected to restart milling operations at the project shortly.

The mill was shut down early last week after fires crippled regional power lines and led to a state of emergency in Kirkland Lake, located 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of Toronto.

A fire just three kilometers north of Kirkland Lake was upgraded to "being held" on Tuesday, though the city remained under a state of emergency.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc also reported on Tuesday that power has been restored to its Macassa mine and mill in the region. It expected to restart full production at the gold project on Thursday.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources said that rain on Monday helped keep the 27 forest fires in northern Ontario under control. More rain was forecast for Tuesday.

A state of emergency in Timmins, 140 kms northwest of Kirkland Lake, was lifted on Monday after rains over the weekend dampened a massive fire outside the city.

Production resumed on Monday at Lake Shore Gold Corp's Timmins West mine and at Brigus Gold Corp's Black Fox mill.