May 29 Power was restored to mining projects
near Kirkland Lake in Northern Ontario on Tuesday, more than a
week after operations were shut down due to raging forest fires
in the region.
AuRico Gold Inc said Tuesday that power was
restored at its Young-Davidson gold complex. It expected to
restart milling operations at the project shortly.
The mill was shut down early last week after fires crippled
regional power lines and led to a state of emergency in Kirkland
Lake, located 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of Toronto.
A fire just three kilometers north of Kirkland Lake was
upgraded to "being held" on Tuesday, though the city remained
under a state of emergency.
Kirkland Lake Gold Inc also reported on Tuesday
that power has been restored to its Macassa mine and mill in the
region. It expected to restart full production at the gold
project on Thursday.
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources said that rain on
Monday helped keep the 27 forest fires in northern Ontario under
control. More rain was forecast for Tuesday.
A state of emergency in Timmins, 140 kms northwest of
Kirkland Lake, was lifted on Monday after rains over the weekend
dampened a massive fire outside the city.
Production resumed on Monday at Lake Shore Gold Corp's
Timmins West mine and at Brigus Gold Corp's
Black Fox mill.