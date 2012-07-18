* Record eight candidates, including four women
* Atleo urged to take harder stance on environmental issues
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, July 18 The national chief of Canada's
First Nations aboriginals was re-elected on Wednesday in a vote
of confidence for his non-confrontational approach with the
Conservative federal government over its pro-development
policies.
Even though critics have said Shawn Atleo's relationship
with Prime Minister Stephen Harper is too close, the British
Columbia native leader cruised to victory in the third round of
voting by chiefs at an assembly in Toronto.
"All voices must be heard," said Atleo, addressing a
conference hall packed with hundreds of chiefs and First Nations
members from across Canada. "It's also equally, if not more
important, that all voices are understood. Every one of our
citizens has a right and responsibility to share in this effort
with us."
The national chief heads the Assembly of First Nations, an
executive committee of 10 regional chiefs. The advocacy group
lobbies the federal government on aboriginal and treaty rights,
along with issues like education and resource development.
A record eight candidates, including four women, were on the
first ballot on Wednesday, with Atleo winning in the third round
with 341 votes, or 67 percent of the vote.
The chief from the Ahousaht First Nation in British Columbia
has strong support in his home province, which has the largest
number of votes on the national level.
First elected in 2009 after then leader Phil Fontaine
stepped down, Atleo was criticized ahead of the vote for his
comfortable relationship with the federal government.
CONTENTIOUS PIPELINE
Canada recently changed its policy to speed up environmental
reviews of major energy, mining and pipeline projects. Some fear
the new review process will result in less consultation with
First Nations people, who claim ownership to much of the land
where resource projects are located.
One of the most contentious issues is Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline, which would connect
Alberta's tar sands to Kitimat, British Columbia, where it would
be loaded onto tankers and shipped to markets in Asia and the
United States.
Atleo has not made clear his stance on the controversial
pipeline and some chiefs were eager for a national leader
willing to take a more confrontational approach with the federal
government to ensure their voices were heard.
"We're not opposing to any development, but we want that
development done with us at the table and certainly it should be
done at our own pace," said Alfonz Nitsiza, chief of the Tlicho
Government in the Northwest Territories. "These massive
developments will create a lot of issues environmentally and
will have social impact on our First Nation people."
But Atleo's supporters said that he was making good progress
in getting more recognition for aboriginal rights simply because
of his ability to work closely with the federal government.
"I think you need to have a close relationship to get the
respect that all aboriginals deserve and have earned and that's
the only way we're going to move forward," said Ron Giesbrecht,
chief of Kwikwetlem First Nation in British Columbia.
In second place throughout the three rounds of voting was
Pamela Palmater, a Toronto-based Mi'kmaq lawyer and academic who
had vowed to take a stronger line with the ruling Conservatives
on policy decisions.
As candidates failed to reach the minimum 15 vote threshold,
criticism mounted over the system, whereby the national chief is
decided by 633 chiefs-in-assembly who are meant to represent
First Nations bands across Canada.
Some argue that all First Nations people should be allowed
to vote directly, a move that they say would give the
organization more authority with its people and the Canadian
government. Others are seeking weighted votes for chiefs based
on the number of treaty Indians they represent.
First Nations people, who make up around 1.2 million of
Canada's 34.5 million population, suffer high levels of poverty
and crime. Unemployment and suicide levels are highest among
aboriginals, especially on the remote reserves and settlements
that dot the country's north.