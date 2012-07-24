* AFN chief says First Nations need say in development
* Wants revenue sharing from resource development
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, July 24 The head of Canada's
national aboriginal lobby made a forceful call on Tuesday that
the country's natives be included as key players in decisions on
the development of natural resources on their lands, as well as
sharing in the revenues.
Shawn Atleo, who was re-elected last week as national chief
of the Assembly of First Nations, said in an interview that the
Canadian government and the companies looking to exploit natural
resources on First Nations territories must move to include
aboriginal groups in the development process and get their
consent before mines, pipelines or other projects go ahead.
"The requirement for consent ... is so very clear that First
Nations will have a say," he said. "The opportunity that
presents itself is for First Nations to move from being an
afterthought, groups that are courted well after a project is
well under way through its development process. That has never
been acceptable but it's becoming even more recognized today
that First Nations must have a meaningful role to play."
Many of the 630 aboriginal communities represented by the
Assembly of First Nations are affected by mining developments or
projects like Enbridge Inc's planned C$6 billion ($5.9
billion) Northern Gateway Pipeline project, which will take oil
sands crude to a port at Kitimat on British Columbia's Pacific
coast.
Northern Gateway has the support of the federal government,
and on Monday, the British Columbia government outlined five
conditions, including aboriginal consultation, needed for the
project to win its approval.
The federal government has acknowledged it is required to
consult with First Nations groups before approving the project,
and National Energy Board (NEB) hearings on the project have
heard from First Nations affected by the pipeline. But Atleo
said those consultations have been inadequate.
"Both the NEB, as well as the current environmental
assessment process, fall far short of common law" requirements,
he said. "The new standard which is minimally acceptable from an
international perspective is free, prior and informed consent.
That is a banner that we'll stand firmly behind."
Atleo also said that revenue sharing from resource
development is key to boosting the economic development of often
impoverished aboriginal communities and building support for
resource-development projects among native groups.
"A fair share of resources from our territories is at the
forefront and a way to support First Nations out of poverty and
into prosperity," he said.