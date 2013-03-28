OTTAWA, March 27 Banks are lining up to expand
their presence in Canada, and the government welcomes this as a
way of fostering competition, Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"Banks that have already established themselves in Canada as
something less than the chartered bank level seek to move up the
chain," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa by telephone from
Thailand, where he is promoting Canadian financial institutions.
"We are interested in expanding the availability of bank
products in Canada, and there are a number of pending
applications."
He was elaborating on a reference in the federal budget he
introduced last Thursday that said the government would review
how it regulates financial institutions to ensure it promotes
the entry and growth of smaller financial institutions in order
to foster competition that helps consumers and
businesses.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
is very careful in assessing the applications and then makes
recommendations to him, Flaherty said.
While in Thailand, he said, he raised with authorities there
restrictive rules concerning the participation of non-government
banks, in particular regarding a deposit tax.
His Thai hosts received his message without any commitment
to change at a particular time but acknowledged "the need over
time to move toward a level playing field between government and
non-government banks," the minister said.
During his trip, he also visited Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Will Dunham)