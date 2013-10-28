DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
OTTAWA Oct 28 The Canadian government has no plans to clamp down for now on the housing market even though housing prices are rising again, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday. But he pledged to investigate if a temporary bubble was forming.
Flaherty also said he would balance the budget in the fiscal year 2015/16 and would deliver "not a tiny surplus".
