(Adds details on Calgary evacuation, possible deaths)
By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 The heaviest floods in
decades shut down the Canadian oil capital of Calgary on Friday,
with an evacuation of the downtown core and tens of thousands of
residents forced to leave their homes.
Police said four people may have died in the town of High
River, located about 60 km (37 miles) south of Calgary,
including a woman who was swept away with her camper and a man
seen falling from a canoe in the swollen Highwood River.
Some 1,200 troops were helping with the evacuations.
"This is a tragic situation," Alberta Premier Alison Redford
said at a press conference. "I think in the circumstances the
response has been incredibly effective but that doesn't mean
that people aren't impacted. This is a natural disaster."
Around 100,000 people of Calgary's 1.1 million residents,
were ordered to leave their homes, while smaller communities
were evacuated elsewhere in the Western Canadian province.
By mid-afternoon, rivers had flooded roads and bridges,
forcing many residents to flee by boat or helicopter.
Calgary officials said the downtown site of the Calgary
Stampede rodeo was flooded, and water in the nearby Saddledome
hockey arena was reportedly up to the fourteenth row of seats.
More than 100 millimetres (3.9 inches) of rain has fallen in
some parts of southern Alberta in just two days, and forecasters
say the rain won't let up until Saturday.
"The flooding situation is very acute in the foothills and
the mountains," said Chris Scott, director of meteorology at The
Weather Network, noting that 220 millimetres, nearly half a
year's worth of rain, had fallen in 36 hours near Canmore in the
Canadian Rockies.
"Now all that water is rushing downstream and that's why the
situation is so bad in Calgary. This is an unprecedented
flooding event."
NORMALLY DRY
Alberta lies to the east of the Rockies, and many parts of
the province are normally very dry.
But a stubborn area of high pressure in Alaska and northern
Alberta has pulled a stream of moisture up into southern Alberta
from the United States, causing the heavy rainfall.
Alberta's oilfields lie to the north of the flooded areas,
and energy output has not been affected. Provincial Municipal
Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths said there was no threat to
Alberta's network of oil and natural gas pipelines.
Some agricultural areas were also flooded, and while crops
will likely recover, they will be more vulnerable.
"Any organism that has got stress has lower immunity, so
they're going to be vulnerable to fungal diseases and insect
pests," said Neil Whatley, a crop specialist at the Alberta
government.
Alberta produces the second-largest volumes of wheat and
canola among Canadian provinces.
SWOLLEN RIVERS
Pictures showed trees and debris being swept down the
swollen Bow River, which flows through central Calgary and which
crested at around 1,500 cubic metres per second overnight, more
than five times the normal flow rate for this time of year.
The TransCanada Highway, the country's main east-west
artery, was closed at Canmore after Cougar Creek burst its
banks.
Flows on the Bow, and on the Elbow River which flows into
it, were around three times as high as during the last serious
Calgary floods in 2005, which caused an estimated C$400 million
($384 million) worth of damage.
No figures were available for damage from the latest floods.
In Calgary, mayor Nenshi urged people to stay at home.
Schools were closed, as well as many offices in the downtown
core, where lights were off and few people on the streets.
Suncor Energy Inc and Imperial Oil Ltd said
staff in their Calgary headquarters had been told to stay at
home. Shorcan Energy Brokers, which provides live prices for
many Canadian crude grades, was trading out of Toronto on Friday
rather than at its usual Calgary base.
Road closures on many of the city's main roads caused
traffic gridlock, prompting some to abandon their vehicles.
Despite warnings from the authorities to stay away from
rivers, people congregated on those bridges that remained open
over the Bow River to take pictures of the rising floodwaters.
Trees and other debris floated in the churning river, which had
in places burst its banks.
Calgary Zoo has a contingency plan to move its lions and
tigers into holding cells in a Calgary jail if the flood waters
threaten the animals' quarters. Nenshi said that had not been
needed yet.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer and Rod Nickel,
additional writing by Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman,
Bernadette Baum and Peter Galloway)