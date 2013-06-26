By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 26
CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 By last Friday morning
in Canada's oil capital, the scope of the disaster facing
Calgary was becoming clear, and the reputation of the city's
first-term mayor was rising along with the floodwaters.
As the two rivers in the city of 1.1 million reached new
heights in the worst flooding the province of Alberta has ever
seen, a growing list of neighborhoods were evacuated and the
downtown home to Canada's largest oil companies was shut down as
electrical substations failed.
In the chaos, Naheed Nenshi, the first Muslim elected to the
office in a major North American city, was a ubiquitous presence
- at media briefings, on Twitter, updating the status of city
services, reminding Calgarians to stay safe and praising
emergency workers. His well-timed jokes lightened the mood.
It was disaster management reminiscent, albeit on a smaller
scale, of other North American politicians like New York Mayor
Rudy Giuliani after the Sept. 11 attacks and New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie in the wake of Hurricane Sandy whose images were
burnished by their performances in crises.
"As mayor (in these floods) I have three jobs," the
41-year-old Nenshi told Reuters in an interview sandwiched
between media briefings, tours of damaged neighborhoods and
visits to thank the city's thousands of volunteers.
"No. 1 is to make sure citizens have a lot of information on
how to keep themselves safe. No. 2 is provide encouragement and
resources to the real heroes. And No. 3 is to get out of the way
and let people do their work. That's what I have been trying to
do since the whole thing started."
The economic cost of the floods will likely reach into the
billions. But Nenshi's response has won him the sort of national
acclaim that eludes other big-city Canadian mayors these days.
Toronto's Rob Ford is under fire after two media outlets
said they had seen a video that appeared to show him smoking
crack cocaine (he says he does not smoke crack), while
Montreal's Michael Applebaum has stepped down to fight charges
of corruption.
"Mr. Nenshi has been such a superbly effective leader during
the flood that has devastated his city and other Alberta
communities that he appears on his way to folk-hero status," the
Globe and Mail newspaper said in an editorial on Monday.
'I MUST LOOK TERRIBLE'
Even as the floodwaters rose, Nenshi maintained the Twitter
presence that helped the left-leaning candidate win a surprise
2010 election victory in a city best known for sending
conservatives to provincial and federal office. He is running
for re-election this year, with little serious opposition.
But Nenshi says Calgary voters are not interested in
ideology.
"We are a true meritocracy. Nobody in Calgary cares who your
daddy was, what you look like or where you went to school," he
said. "They only care about what you bring to the table and how
hard you work. This boring characterization of black, white,
red, blue - I don't think it has any bearing on people's
choices. People just want folks who do a good job."
Before he was elected, Nenshi was a civic activist and
business professor at Mount Royal University, known for being a
frequent critic of Calgary's fractious City Council. Born in
Toronto, he was raised in Calgary by parents who emigrated from
Tanzania. As mayor, he earns about C$200,000 and donates 10
percent of it to charity.
He was a dark-horse challenger in the 2010 race for Calgary
mayor - experts thought a long-serving councillor with
conservative leanings had the election locked up.
Nenshi ran a grassroots campaign on a limited budget that
harnessed Twitter and other social media. Starting out as an
outsider, his support surged in the final weeks of the campaign.
Even before the crisis, ThinkHQ opinion research firm put
Nenshi's approval ratings at 73 percent, down from an almost 88
percent as the city debated what to do with a tax refund from
the provincial government.
It is the sort of number that often tempts local politicians
to aim for higher office. But Nenshi said he had no ambitions to
vie for another job.
"I have the best job in Canada, plus I can never remember
what it is the federal government does," he said. "Or I should
say they send in the army to help when you have flooding, for
which we are very grateful."
His relentless pace and increasingly haggard appearance
after round-the-clock briefings spawned the Twitter tag
#nap4nenshi, which includes pictures of "Supernenshi", with his
chubby face Photoshopped onto a picture of Superman.
"Everybody asks me the question about how much sleep I have
had, which means I must look terrible," Nenshi said.
