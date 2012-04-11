* 22 people died from bad deli meat in 2008

* Government cutting costs to balance budget

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 11 Four years after a deadly outbreak of food-borne illness killed nearly two dozen people, the Canadian government is cutting up to 100 food safety inspectors, the inspectors' union said on Wednesday, reviving concerns about quality control in Canada's food supply.

The cuts, part of an overall reduction of 308 employees, or about 4 percent of staff, at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), more than offset the 70 additional inspectors Ottawa hired in 2009, said Bob Kingston, president of the Agriculture Union - Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents the inspectors.

Ottawa had hired the extra inspectors to work in meat production facilities after contaminated deli meats from a Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto were linked to 22 deaths the previous year and to serious illness in many others.

The outbreak prompted one of the biggest food product recalls in Canadian history. Canada is the world's third-largest exporter of pork and beef.

The CFIA and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz, in separate statements, said cost-savings measures will not have an impact on food safety. They did not comment on the number of inspectors to be cut.

"The agency will not make any changes that would, in any way, place the health and safety of Canadians at risk," Ritz said.

Elizabeth Schmidt, 81, died in 2008 from the same listeria bacteria strain that was found in tainted Maple Leaf meats.

Her son, Rob Schmidt, of Leamington, Ontario, said it's not clear whether Ottawa has improved its safety checks since then.

"Reducing the number of manpower, if it's front-line staff, would worry me," Schmidt said in an interview. "You would hate to see cuts in areas meant to provide safety for Canadians."

The cuts are a small part of the Conservative government's efforts to balance the books by 2015-16. The government wants to cut discretionary spending by nearly 7 percent, or C$5.2 billion ($5.2 billion), and eliminate 19,200 public service jobs by 2014-15.

Ottawa has declared 59 food inspector positions surplus, meaning they will be cut, and the total reduction could reach an estimated 100 jobs based on the number of workers that have been notified of possible reductions, said PSAC's Kingston.

"CFIA was overstretched as it is," he said. "And then they get cut further."

Currently, there are about 1,200 federal food safety inspectors working in food production plants, not including supervisors, he said.

According to the CFIA's website, its inspection staff increased steadily from 1997 through March 2011, but PSAC said those numbers include staff in areas other than food inspection.

The inspection agency received a five-year, C$100 million funding commitment last year to pay for inspector training, tools and technology, and will get another $51 million over two years to improve food safety, Ritz said. In the past six years, the CFIA has hired 733 net new inspection staff, including 170 meat inspectors, the CFIA said.

After the 2008 outbreak, Maple Leaf, a major processor of pork and poultry, immediately beefed up its food safety, changing more than 200 operating procedures, said company spokeswoman Linda Smith. The company declined to comment on cuts to government food inspectors.

Maple Leaf paid about C$25 million to settle a series of class-action lawsuits arising from the outbreak. A notice on the claims administrator's website states that all checks were mailed on Feb. 3.