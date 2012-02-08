* Chamber says foreign investment needed for development
* Says "net benefit" test for takeovers needs clarifying
* Says top barrier to competitiveness is skills crisis
* Says employment insurance differentials hurt mobility
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian Chamber of
Commerce took issue on Wednesday with Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's singling out foreign hostile takeovers of Canadian
companies as something the government might consider blocking.
Harper said in an interview with Reuters on Friday that
takeovers involving critical technology that the government has
invested in, and hostile takeovers of key Canadian businesses,
would not be in the country's interest.
Chamber President Perrin Beatty, issuing a study on barriers
to Canadian competitiveness, said the government should help
Canada attract needed international investment.
"I don't know why we would necessarily make a distinction
between a hostile takeover and a purchase that's friendly, an
investment that's friendly," Beatty, a former Conservative
cabinet member, told a news conference.
Often the result of buying other companies is a stronger and
better business, he added.
"The real issue for us in Canada is not how we block
investment or how we block one company from taking over another,
but rather what can we do to ensure that head offices are
located in Canada more often, that we can grow Canadian
businesses and that Canada is a magnet for investment," he said.
It is all right to carve out some exceptions for takeovers
that could be blocked because they are deemed to involve
strategic companies, Beatty said, "but those exceptions that we
make should be few and far between...They should be clearly
spelled out in advance."
Harper, a Conservative, said in the interview on Friday that
he would like BlackBerry maker Research In Motion
"continue to grow as a Canadian company" but said he would not
comment on any hypothetical takeover bid that might be made for
RIM.
Under the Investment Canada Act, the government must give
its approval to major foreign takeovers, using a test of whether
the investment would be of "net benefit" to Canada.
"What we have today is terminology that's quite vague. It's
very much open to interpretation," Beatty said, adding that this
could deter foreign investors.
"An investor doesn't want to be embarrassed by making a bid
that ends up being turned down," he said. "If there's too much
uncertainty, they'll take...their investment elsewhere."
The vast majority of foreign takeovers of Canadian companies
are approved, but Harper's government stunned investors in 2010
when it rejected a $39 billion offer for fertilizer producer
Potash Corp from Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP
Billiton.
Top of the list of barriers to Canadian competitiveness, in
the chamber's view, is a shortage of skilled labor, despite
unemployment of 7.6 percent. The chamber's full report can be
found here:
The skills shortage is acute in Alberta and Saskatchewan,
two provinces rich in oil and other commodities, and the
challenge is to attract workers in less prosperous provinces or
in foreign countries, Beatty said.
He also said the employment insurance system needs
reforming, since workers in depressed areas get richer benefits
and therefore have a disincentive to move to where there are
jobs.