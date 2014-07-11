OTTAWA, July 11 The Supreme Court of Canada on
Friday backed the right of the province of Ontario to grant
forestry licenses, after an aboriginal challenge to licenses it
had granted to a predecessor of Resolute Forest Products Inc
.
It was a decision that also had positive implications for
the ability of Goldcorp Inc and other companies to
continue to mine in land that natives had ceded to Canada under
treaty. Goldcorp operates Canada's largest gold mine and
intervened in the court case.
The name of the case is Grassy Narrows First Nation v.
Ontario (Natural Resources), 2014 SCC 48.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)