By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, July 11 The Supreme Court of Canada
backed the right of the province of Ontario to grant forestry
licenses on a tract of traditional native land on Friday after
an aboriginal challenge of licenses that had been granted to a
lumber company.
It was a decision that had positive implications for the
ability of Goldcorp Inc and other companies to continue
to mine on land that natives had ceded to Canada under treaty.
Goldcorp operates Canada's largest gold mine in the same region
as the tract in the forestry dispute, and had intervened in the
court case.
It dealt with a large tract in northern Ontario that natives
ceded under what became known as Treaty 3. The license in the
case had been granted to a predecessor of Resolute Forest
Products Inc.
The aboriginals, known as the Grassy Narrows First Nation,
had contested the right of Ontario alone to grant licenses,
arguing the federal government should also be involved.
Under the treaty, the government was given the right to
"take up" land for forestry, mining and other uses and the
natives retained the right to hunt and fish in those lands at
least until that time.
"Federal supervision is not required by the Constitution,"
Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin wrote in the decision.
Resource companies had nervously watched this decision after
the Supreme Court came down in favor of British Columbia
aboriginal groups in a ruling on June 26 on a land claims case
in which natives also had sought to block forestry.
But that decision dealt with lands for which there was no
treaty, and the language in Treaty 3 clearly provides for tracts
of lands to be "taken up (by the government) for settlement,
mining, lumbering or other purposes".
That said, McLachlin did reiterate past language that the
right of Ontario to take up this land was not unconditional and
that it is duty-bound to act honorably.
"These duties mean that for land to be taken up under Treaty
3, the harvesting rights of the Ojibway (natives) over the land
must be respected," she wrote.
Not every "taking up" will constitute an infringement of
hunting and fishing rights, she said, but if the taking up
leaves the Grassy Narrows Ojibway group with no meaningful right
to hunt, fish or trap in areas where they used to do so, they
could have a court case for treaty infringement.
The Grassy Narrows First Nation pledged to use all tools
available to continue to fight.
It said in a statement that though Ontario had met with
Grassy Narrows, it had not changed its plans meaningfully to
take Grassy Narrows' concerns into account.
"The impacts of past industrial activity, including hydro
damming, mercury dumping, and clearcut logging, have put our
rights in extreme peril and have had a grave impact on our
health, culture, and livelihood," it said.
"Further forced industrial logging could compound the
existing industrial impacts leaving Grassy Narrows with no
ability to meaningfully exercise our rights."
The name of the case is Grassy Narrows First Nation v.
Ontario (Natural Resources), 2014 SCC 48.
