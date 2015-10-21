* Canadian dollar at C$1.3019, or 76.81 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 21 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and Chinese stocks slid, though it traded in a tight range ahead of a Bank of Canada rate decision. The central bank is expected to hold rates steady when it announces its latest policy stance and economic outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), with economists open to either upward or downward revisions to its growth forecasts. * At 8:40 a.m ET (1240 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3019 to the greenback, or 76.81 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2982, or 77.03 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2969, while its weakest level was C$1.3024. * U.S. crude prices were down 1.81 percent to $45.45, while Brent crude lost 1.11 percent to $48.17. * China's benchmark indexes slumped roughly 3 percent on Wednesday in their worst daily performance in five weeks. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.546 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.494 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)