GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3166, or 75.95 U.S. cents * Bond prices little changed across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 30 The Canadian dollar was unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, trading in a tight range after two days of gains and on track for a 1.4 percent rise in October. The currency initially slipped after gross domestic product figures for August showed modest gains, in line with expectations, before retracing. "The wider theme I would say is towards a stronger U.S. dollar on the heels of the Fed," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. "It's very much a wait-and-see proposition at this stage." * At 9:28 a.m. ET (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3166 to the greenback, or 75.95 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of C$1.3167, or 75.95 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3126, while its weakest was C$1.3192. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.24 percent at $46.17 a barrel, while Brent added 0.88 percent to $49.23. * The Canadian dollar, which fell against most key currencies, is expected to trade between C$1.3080 and C$1.3180 against the greenback on Friday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the maturity curve, with the two-year flat to yield 0.576 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.544 percent. The 4-year slipped. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -16.9 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -62.1 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
