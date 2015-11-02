* Canadian dollar at C$1.3096, or 76.36 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Nov 2 The Canadian dollar weakened
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices
slipped, with weaker-than-expected Chinese data weighing on risk
sentiment.
The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, fell
more sharply against the euro as investors reacted to improved
German factory data and European Central Bank official threw
into doubt expectations of more stimulus.
* At 9:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3096 to the greenback, or 76.36 U.S. cents,
weaker than the Friday's official close of C$1.3075, or 76.48
U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3065, while its weakest level was C$1.3117.
* China's factory activity fell for an eighth straight month
in October but at a slower pace as export orders revived, a
private survey showed on Monday, pointing to further
sluggishness in the world's second-largest economy.
* U.S. crude prices were down 1.55 percent to $45.87,
while Brent crude lost 1.39 percent to $48.87.
* The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming most of its
key currency counterparts in early trade, is expected to trade
between C$13070 and C$1.3150 against the U.S. dollar on Monday,
according to RBC Capital Markets.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year down 1.5 Canadian
cents to yield 0.584 percent and the benchmark 10-year
was down 27 Canadian cents to yield 1.570 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)