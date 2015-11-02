* Canadian dollar at C$1.3096, or 76.36 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Nov 2 The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped, with weaker-than-expected Chinese data weighing on risk sentiment. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, fell more sharply against the euro as investors reacted to improved German factory data and European Central Bank official threw into doubt expectations of more stimulus. * At 9:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3096 to the greenback, or 76.36 U.S. cents, weaker than the Friday's official close of C$1.3075, or 76.48 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3065, while its weakest level was C$1.3117. * China's factory activity fell for an eighth straight month in October but at a slower pace as export orders revived, a private survey showed on Monday, pointing to further sluggishness in the world's second-largest economy. * U.S. crude prices were down 1.55 percent to $45.87, while Brent crude lost 1.39 percent to $48.87. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming most of its key currency counterparts in early trade, is expected to trade between C$13070 and C$1.3150 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.584 percent and the benchmark 10-year was down 27 Canadian cents to yield 1.570 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)