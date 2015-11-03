(Adds comment, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3052, or 76.62 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Nov 3 The Canadian dollar recorded its strongest close in two weeks against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as a jump in crude oil prices boosted the commodity-linked currency above the broadly stronger greenback. The U.S. dollar advanced in tandem with higher Treasury yields as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve will tighten U.S. monetary policy in December, ahead of public appearances from several Fed policymakers on Wednesday. However, the rally in crude oil to a three-week high helped the Canadian dollar outperform. U.S. crude prices were up 3.9 percent to $47.94 a barrel, while Brent crude added 3.5 percent to $50.51. "The sharp rally in crude oil prices is playing a role here, it's why Canada is second only to the Australian dollar, following the (reserve Bank of Australia) overnight that left rates unchanged, in terms of outperforming against the U.S. currency," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities. The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.3052 against the greenback, or 76.62 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.3099, or 76.34 U.S. cents. The pair traded as high as C$1.3165 before pushing through last week's trough to touch $1.3039, the loonie's strongest level since Oct. 21. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.599 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 38 Canadian cents to yield 1.616 percent. Investors are awaiting U.S. and Canadian trade data on Wednesday as well as U.S. and Canadian employment data at the end of the week. In Reuters polls, the median expectation is for the trade deficit to narrow to C$1.90 billion in September and for 10,000 Canadian jobs to have been added in October. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)