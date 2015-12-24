* Canadian dollar at C$1.3849, or 72.21 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Dec 24 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against a broader weaker U.S. dollar on Thursday, helped by an uptick in the price of oil as it was poised for its first weekly advance since October. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, traded in a tight range early in the last session before Christmas. * At 8:48 a.m. EST (1348 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.3849 to the greenback, or 72.21 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's official close of C$1.3857, or 72.17 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3841, while its weakest was C$1.3873. * Oil edged further above $37 a barrel but remained within sight of an 11-year low reached earlier this week, as signs of a tighter U.S. market raised hopes a supply glut would ease. U.S. crude prices were up 0.77 percent to $37.79 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.59 percent to $37.58. * The Canadian dollar was underperforming most of its other key currency counterparts. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up half a Canadian cent to yield 0.503 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 17 Canadian cents to yield 1.397 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)