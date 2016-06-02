(Adds analyst's comment, details on OPEC meeting, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3105, or 76.31 U.S. cents * Loonie touched its weakest since May 24 at C$1.3144 * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 2 The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors braced for upcoming economic data from the United States and Canada and as the $50 threshold continued to cap crude oil prices. Oil edged higher after data showing a weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles offset a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries not to set a ceiling for its production. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 16 cents at $49.17 a barrel. "The fact that oil appears to have topped out at {$)50 is increasingly creating a perception that risks are skewed to the downside for the Canada dollar," said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy North America at BNP Paribas. Recent weaker-than-expected Canadian data has also been a headwind for the currency, he said. Data on Tuesday showed economic growth accelerated at a weaker pace than expected in the first three months of the year and lost momentum at the end of the quarter, boding poorly for a second quarter that is expected to be further affected by Alberta's wildfires. U.S. data on Thursday signaled a tightening in the labor market. It came one day before the release of the U.S. employment report for May. Expectations that Friday's U.S. jobs data will set the stage for an interest rate hike this summer by the Federal Reserve helped support the greenback against commodity exporter currencies such as the Canadian dollar, said Katzive. Canadian trade data is also due on Friday, expected to show narrowing in the trade deficit. The Canadian dollar ended at C$1.3105 to the greenback, or 76.31 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.3067, or 76.53 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3055, while it touched its weakest since May 24 at C$1.3144. The loonie is expected to weaken in the near-term on prospects of slower economic growth and a U.S. interest rate hike this month or next, a Reuters poll found, but an eventual oil price recovery is set to bolster the currency over the longer term. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year price rose 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.565 percent and the benchmark 10-year climbed 45 Canadian cents to yield 1.254 percent. The 10-year yield hit its lowest since April 18 at 1.252 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Toni Reinhold)