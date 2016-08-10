MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3016, or 76.83 U.S. cents * C$ touches its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990 * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve * 10-year yield touches its lowest since July 11 at 0.965 percent TORONTO, Aug 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil edged higher and the greenback suffered broad-based losses. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as investors re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. Oil rose even as analysts mostly expected no impact on actual supplies from talk of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping up prices. U.S. crude prices were up 0.37 percent to $42.93 a barrel. At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3016 to the greenback, or 76.83 U.S. cents, much stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3123, or 76.20 U.S. cents. The currency has regained all the ground it lost on Friday after a slump in domestic jobs and a record-wide trade deficit contrasted with a robust U.S. jobs report. Its weakest level of the session was C$1.3122, while it touched its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year bond firmed 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.500 percent and the benchmark 10-year climbed 20 Canadian cents to yield 0.994 percent. The 10-year yield touched its lowest since July 11 at 0.965 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday it was monitoring the impact of media reports that President Michel Temer gave his blessing to efforts to bribe a potential witness in a major graft probe and it would act to keep markets functioning properly.