* Canadian dollar at C$1.3240, or 75.53 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Friday at C$1.3307 * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback pared some recent gains and oil firmed. The U.S. dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies, but posted a 7-month high intraday after minutes on Wednesday from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting left a December interest rate hike in play. Gains for the commodity-linked loonie were restrained as a sharp decline in China's exports revived concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy and weighed on global stock markets. U.S. crude prices were up 0.18 percent to $50.27 a barrel, gaining support from record Chinese imports. At 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3240 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.3259, or 75.42 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3238, while it touched its weakest since Friday at C$1.3307, just shy of the more-than six-month low set on Friday at C$1.3315. New home prices in Canada rose 0.2 percent in August, following a 0.4 percent monthly increase in July, Statistics Canada said. It left the index up 2.7 percent from a year earlier. Separately, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed national home prices rose 0.8 percent last month from August. Prices were up 11.7 percent from a year earlier. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with Treasuries as the disappointing Chinese data spurred risk aversion. The two-year rose 1.7 Canadian cents to yield 0.594 percent and the benchmark 10-year climbed 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.186 percent. The 10-year spread versus Treasuries narrowed 1.9 basis points to -56.2 basis points as Treasuries outperformed. Germany's Constitutional Court cleared the government to approve a trade accord between the European Union and Canada under defined conditions, boosting the agreement's chances of passing an EU vote next week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)