TORONTO, Nov 21 The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a rally in oil offset
weaker-than-expected domestic wholesale trade data.
Oil prices rose on Monday to their highest in three weeks,
catching a lift from a weaker U.S. dollar and as OPEC appeared
to be moving closer to agreeing on an output cut when it meets
next week.
U.S. crude prices were up 2.74 percent at $46.94 a
barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
The U.S. dollar pared some recent gains after rising
on Friday to its highest level since April 2003.
The value of Canadian wholesale trade unexpectedly fell by
1.2 percent in September from August, Statistics Canada data
showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 0.4 percent
gain. Sales in volume terms sank by 1.5 percent.
At 9:27 a.m. EDT (1427 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3415 to the greenback, or 74.54 U.S. cents,
stronger than Friday's close of C$1.3513, or 74.00 U.S. cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3409,
while its weakest was C$1.3515.
Speculators cut bearish bets on the Canadian dollar,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on
Friday. Net short Canadian dollar positions fell to 18,599
contracts in the week ended Nov. 15 from an eight-month high of
21,312 in the prior week.
Canada is keeping its options open on future trade deals,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after the closing of APEC
talks in Peru on Sunday.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield
curve, with the two-year up 0.5 Canadian cent to
yield 0.669 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising
5 Canadian cents to yield 1.574 percent.
On Wednesday, the 10-year yield touched an 11-month high at
1.602 percent.
Canada's retail sales report for September is due on
Tuesday.
Analysts will be watching to see if retail sales rebounded
from a decline in August, in a possible sign that consumers have
begun to spend their new child bonus checks from the government.
