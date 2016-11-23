* Canadian dollar at C$1.3515, or 73.99 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve TORONTO, Nov 23 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback made broader gains against a basket of major currencies and oil fell. Oil declined on investors' doubts that OPEC would agree a large enough production cut to significantly reduce the global crude surplus when it meets next week. U.S. crude prices were down 0.85 percent at $47.62 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. The U.S. dollar and bond yields climbed as data showed that new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in October. At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3515 to the greenback, or 73.99 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3453, or 74.33 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3425, while its weakest was C$1.3517. On Thursday, Canada unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while it prepared an open five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the two-year down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.675 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 60 Canadian cents to yield 1.608 percent, its highest since December. Bond yields have been rising since the U.S. election as investors bet that President-elect Donald Trump will pursue policies that boost inflation. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)