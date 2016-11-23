* Canadian dollar at C$1.3515, or 73.99 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve
TORONTO, Nov 23 The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback made
broader gains against a basket of major currencies and oil fell.
Oil declined on investors' doubts that OPEC would agree a
large enough production cut to significantly reduce the global
crude surplus when it meets next week.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.85 percent at $47.62 a
barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.
The U.S. dollar and bond yields climbed as data showed that
new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October.
At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3515 to the greenback, or 73.99 U.S. cents,
weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3453, or 74.33 U.S. cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3425,
while its weakest was C$1.3517.
On Thursday, Canada unveiled plans to buy 18 Boeing Corp
Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while it prepared an
open five-year competition to replace its aging fleet of fighter
jets.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the two-year
down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.675 percent and
the benchmark 10-year falling 60 Canadian cents to
yield 1.608 percent, its highest since December.
Bond yields have been rising since the U.S. election as
investors bet that President-elect Donald Trump will pursue
policies that boost inflation.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)