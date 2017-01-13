* Canadian dollar at C$1.3151, or 76.04 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the yield curve
TORONTO, Jan 13 The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil fell and a recent
selloff in the greenback lost some momentum.
Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, are on track
to end the week lower on lingering doubts over the extent of
OPEC cuts, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the health
of the Chinese economy after it reported the steepest falls in
exports since 2009.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.68 percent at $52.65 a
barrel.
The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket
of major currencies, clawing back earlier losses after data
showed U.S. retail sales rose solidly in December.
At 9:14 a.m. ET (1414 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3151 to the greenback, or 76.04 U.S. cents,
weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.3132, or 76.15 U.S. cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3111,
while its weakest was C$1.3168.
On Thursday, the loonie posted a near 3-month high at
C$1.3028.
Recent gains for the loonie follow upbeat domestic data
since the start of the year, including a surge in jobs in
December and the first trade surplus in more than two years in
November while a Bank of Canada survey pointed to improving
business conditions.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
fell 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.782 percent and the 10-year
declined 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.678 percent.
Canadian Minister of Finance Bill Morneau will meet with
Canada's leading private sector economists to gather their views
on the Canadian and world economies. The finance minister will
be available to media at 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT).
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)