* Canadian dollar at C$1.3371, or 74.79 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across flatter maturity curve TORONTO, April 18 The Canadian dollar fell to a near one-week low against its U.S. counterpart and lost ground versus a string of other currencies on Tuesday, as oil prices hit an 11-day low and a snap British election added to geopolitical jitters from North Korea to France. At 8:45 a.m. ET (1245 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3371 to the greenback, or 74.79 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Monday of C$1.3316, or 75.09 U.S. cents. That weakness came even as a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. home construction kept the U.S. dollar down against a basket of currencies. The loonie fell sharply against the British pound, which was at its strongest levels in months after British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets by calling an early parliamentary election for June 8, and was also weaker against the euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen. Loonie watchers are also wary that Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins may present a cautious tone in a speech on automation, productivity and monetary policy due at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). French voters will go to the polls on Sunday in a first round that appears to be a tight four-way race led by a centrist and a far-right candidate. Investors are also nervous about tensions over North Korea, which failed to launch a ballistic missile over the weekend. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter maturity curve, with the two-year price up 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.712 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 33 Canadian cents to yield 1.478 percent. That was the 10-year's lowest yield since November. U.S. crude prices were down 0.59 percent to $52.34 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.72 percent to $54.96, as U.S. drilling data suggested that shale oil output in May could post the biggest monthly increase in more than two years. Oil is a major Canadian export. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)