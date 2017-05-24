(Adds strategist quote and details on BAX futures, speculators and spreads versus Treasuries and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3419, or 74.52 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since April 24 at C$1.3418 * Bond prices mixed across a flatter yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits narrowest in 3 weeks By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 24 Canada's dollar strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada was more upbeat about the economy than some investors had expected. The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady at 0.50 percent, as expected. It reiterated its position that excess capacity remains in the economy but dropped a reference to slack being "material" and noted strong spending by Canadians along with a housing boom and job growth. "It's probably a bit more positive than many would have expected," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "We're slowly but surely moving towards the day when the Bank (of Canada) might actually consider raising interest rates." Three-month Canadian bankers' acceptance futures which expire in March 2018 fell 3 basis points, according to Reuters data, reflecting increased chances of an interest rate hike next year. At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3419 to the greenback, or 74.52 U.S. cents, up 0.7 percent. The currency's weakest level was C$1.3540, while it touched its strongest since April 24 at C$1.3418. The loonie has recovered from a 14-month low of C$1.3793 set earlier this month, helped by a rally in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. "The market has been running quite short CAD (Canadian dollars) ... the oil price recovery has put a lot of pressure on those positions," said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy North America at BNP Paribas. Speculators have ramped up bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to a record high, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Oil prices retreated slightly as investors reacted to a smaller-than-expected U.S. gasoline stock draw and awaited the outcome of discussions in Vienna between OPEC and other oil-exporting countries on whether to extend output cuts. U.S. crude prices settled 11 cents lower at $51.36 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve as investors also weighed minutes from the latest policy-setting meeting of the Federal Reserve. The two-year dipped 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.716 percent and the 10-year climbed 29 Canadian cents to yield 1.482 percent. The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 4.3 basis points to a spread of -57.3 basis points, its smallest gap since May 1, as shorter-dated Canadian bonds underperformed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown and Meredith Mazzilli)