* Canadian dollar at C$1.3456, or 74.32 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve * Gap between 2 and 10 year yields hits narrowest in 6 months TORONTO, May 26 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, stabilized after a sharp drop the day before. U.S. crude prices were up 0.22 percent at $49.01 a barrel. Oil prices had plunged on Thursday following an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led decision to extend current production curbs that investors gauged did not go far enough to reduce a global supply glut. Gains for the loonie came even as the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies. Data showed that U.S. economic growth slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially thought. At 9:27 a.m. ET (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3456 to the greenback, or 74.32 U.S. cents, up 0.2 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3433 to C$1.3497. On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level in five weeks at C$1.3388 after the Bank of Canada on Wednesday sketched a rosier economic view than investors had expected in its statement announcing no change in its 0.5 percent benchmark interest rate. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.711 percent and the 10-year rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 1.437 percent. The gap between the 2-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 1.8 basis points to a spread of 72.6 basis points, its narrowest since Nov. 8. Shorter-dated Canadian bonds have increasingly underperformed longer-dated maturities since Wednesday's rate decision by the Bank of Canada. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon)