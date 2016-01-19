* Canadian dollar at C$1.4509 or 68.92 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Jan 19 The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after China's GDP data
provided relief for battered commodity-linked currencies, while
traders trimmed bets that the Bank of Canada will cut rates on
Wednesday.
China's fourth-quarter growth slowed to 6.8 percent, meeting
forecasts but also raising hopes that Beijing will cushion the
slowdown with more stimulus policies. China is a
major customer for Canada's commodity exports.
Oil prices rose as data showed Chinese oil demand likely hit
a record high in 2015, but contracts remained near 12-year lows
as the IEA said the market should stay oversupplied this year.
The implied probability of a Bank of Canada rate cut this
week was little more than 50 percent, down from 64 percent on
Monday. A rate cut has been fully discounted by May.
At 9:02 a.m. EST (1402 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.4509 to the greenback, or 68.92 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close on Monday of
C$1.4557, or 68.70 U.S. cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.4433,
while its weakest level was C$1.4559. On Monday, it hit its
weakest since April 2003 at C$1.4650.
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a more
downbeat note than typical on the battered currency as well as
low oil prices, saying they hurt large parts of the economy.
Trudeau sidestepped a question as to whether budget deficits
will be much larger than promised to help a sluggish economy.
Canadian investors bought a record C$16.46 billion ($11.35
billion) worth of foreign securities in November, mostly in U.S.
Treasury bonds and stocks, Statistics Canada said.
Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity
curve, with the two-year price down 6.5 Canadian
cents to yield 0.337 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.205 percent.
The yield hit a record low on Friday at 1.143 percent.
The Canada-U.S. 10-year bond spread was 1.7 basis points
less negative at -85.6 basis points as Canadian government bonds
underperformed. It hit a record-wide gap toward the end of
December at -90.3 basis points.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)