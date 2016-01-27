* Canadian dollar at C$1.4075, or 71.05 U.S. cents
* Currency made a three-week high earlier in the session
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Jan 27 The Canadian dollar was
unchanged against its weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, down
from a three-week high reached earlier in the session, as crude
oil prices fell.
The greenback weakened against a basket of major currencies
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement due this
afternoon. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged
and acknowledge that turmoil in financial markets threatens its
upbeat view of the U.S. economy.
Oil futures fell more than 1 percent after a surprise rise
in U.S. inventories wiped out optimism that had built up on
Tuesday over the potential for a deal to address a global crude
supply glut.
Nonetheless, the Canadian dollar traded at its strongest
level since the Bank of Canada surprised many traders last week
and left its policy rate on hold at 0.50 percent.
The implied probability of a rate cut in March has dwindled
to 15 percent from 80 percent before the interest rate decision.
At 9:47 a.m. EST (1447 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.4075 to the greenback, or 71.05 U.S. cents,
unchanged from Tuesday's official close.
The currency reached its strongest level since Jan. 6 at
C$1.4041, while its weakest was C$1.4156.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year down 2.5 Canadian
cents to yield 0.444 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.277 percent.
The Canada-U.S. 10-year bond spread was 2.1 basis points
more negative at -75.2 basis points as U.S. Treasuries
underperformed.
Investors are awaiting Friday's Canadian gross domestic
product data for November, which is expected to show a rebound
in growth after a contraction in October.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)