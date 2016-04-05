* Canadian dollar at C$1.3181, or 75.87 U.S. cents
* Loonie touches its weakest since March 29 at C$1.3208
* Bond prices higher across flatter maturity curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, April 5 The Canadian dollar weakened to
a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after
disappointing Canadian trade data and as risk appetite
deteriorated.
Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly jumped to C$1.91 billion
($1.45 billion) in February from C$628 million in January as
exports slumped by their most in nearly seven years, Statistics
Canada data indicated.
"It suggests to me that the momentum that we seemed to have
at the turn of the year in the economy is again going to be a
false dawn," said HSBC Bank Canada Chief Economist David Watt.
The risk-sensitive, commodity-driven currency had already
weakened before the trade data as investors sought refuge in
safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold.
The implied probability of a Bank of Canada rate cut this
year rose to 24 percent from 17 percent before the data. It had
been above 50 percent a little more than one month ago.
"I think they (the Bank of Canada) still have to remain
poised to take further action," said Watt.
At 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3181 to the greenback, or 75.87 U.S. cents,
much weaker than Monday's close of C$1.3072, or 76.50 U.S.
cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3069,
while it touched its weakest since March 29 at C$1.3208.
Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year up 5 Canadian cents
to yield 0.52 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 48 Canadian cents to yield 1.171 percent.
The 10-year yield touched its lowest since March 8 at 1.161
percent.
The curve flattened in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, as the
spread between the 2-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 2.9
basis points to 65.1 basis points, indicating outperformance for
longer-dated maturities.
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will
give a speech in Vancouver on China's economic transition and
what it means for Canada. Remarks will be published at 3:45 p.m.
EDT (1945 GMT).
The price of U.S. crude oil was down 0.9 percent at
$35.37 a barrel.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)