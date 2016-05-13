* Canadian dollar at C$1.2900, or 77.52 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, May 13 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil fell and stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data supported the greenback. The currency has fallen more than 3 percent from a recent 10-month high of C$1.2461 as a wildfire in Alberta's oil sands region weakened the outlook for Canada's economy. Economists say second-quarter growth may slow to a standstill. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies as retail sales in April recorded their biggest increase in a year. U.S. crude prices fell 1 percent to $46.22 a barrel as the U.S. dollar strengthened. At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2900 to the greenback, or 77.52 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.2834, or 77.92 U.S. cents. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday will see the devastation caused by a wildfire that tore through the Alberta town of Fort McMurray and forced several oil sands operations to shut down. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 0.5 of a Canadian cent to yield 0.569 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.300 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)