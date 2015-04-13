A cargo flight with two people on board flying between Vancouver and the northern British Columbia city of Prince George on Monday morning lost contact with air traffic authorities, the Vancouver Airport Authority said.

The airport authority said it had been notified that Carson Air Flight 66, which left Vancouver International Airport at 6.43 a.m. local time (2.43 p.m. GMT), had lost contact with NavCanada's Kamloops Flight Information Centre.

The airport was working with its partners, including rescue authorities, who are responding. Operations at Vancouver International Airport are not affected.

The missing plane is a Metro II aircraft.

Carson operates daily cargo flights for partners such as FedEx Corp (FDX.N) to more than a dozen cities in Western Canada.

