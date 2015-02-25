TORONTO Feb 25 Two Canadian technology
companies say they have raised millions of dollars to expand
promising operations in online authentication and business
performance monitoring.
Toronto-based SecureKey Technologies, which counts the
Canadian and U.S. federal governments among its customers, said
on Wednesday it raised $19 million from existing investors
including Rogers Venture Partners and Blue Sky Capital.
SecureKey's Concierge service allows Canadians to use their
existing banking credentials to access government websites,
which are typically used less frequently. The company is also
supplying the technology for the U.S. federal government's
similar www.connect.gov project, which has not yet launched.
SecureKey's CEO, Charles Walton, said in a phone interview
that the company is eyeing expansion beyond North America via
partnerships and that healthcare and insurance are promising
areas of potential growth.
Ottawa's Klipfolio, meanwhile, said it has raised $6.2
million, led by new investor OMERS Ventures with the
participation of all its backers from a 2014 seed financing
round. Damien Steel from OMERS Ventures will join the board.
Klipfolio's dashboards allow companies to track the
effectiveness of online advertising by displaying key metrics in
real time from data sources such as Google's AdWords, social
networks including Facebook and Twitter, and business
intelligence software from Oracle and SAP.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Grant McCool)