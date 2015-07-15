By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, July 15 Canadian natural gas
production will drop 10 percent to 13 billion cubic feet per day
(bcf/day) by 2025 unless new terminals are built to enable
global LNG exports, the Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers said on Wednesday.
There are 19 LNG terminals proposed for Canada's Pacific
coast aimed at exporting Canadian gas to energy-hungry markets
in Asia, but progress has been slow as the projects seek
provincial and federal regulatory approval.
So far only one consortium led by Malaysia's state-owned
energy company Petronas has given a conditional
go-ahead to investing in the project.
In the meantime, cheap and plentiful U.S. gas supplies are
displacing western Canadian gas in the traditional markets of
central Canada, the U.S. Midwest and U.S. Northeast.
Without increased demand from the fast-growing global LNG
market, CAPP expects Canadian production to decline steadily
over the next decade and then remain flat at 13 Bcf/day until
the end of the current forecast period in 2030.
If Canada can participate in the global LNG market,
production should recover to current levels of 14.5 Bcf/day by
2020 and potentially climb to 17 Bcf/day by 2030.
"Accessing the global LNG market can strengthen the
long-term viability of Canada's natural gas industry and
backstop the significant economic benefits it creates for
Canadians," said CAPP Chief Executive Tim McMillan.
He urged regulators to approve new terminals promptly in
order for Canada to remain competitive and attract new
investment to fund the multi billion-dollar mega-projects.
"Proposed LNG projects require timely political and
regulatory decisions because global LNG competition is fierce
and involves many well-established international suppliers. The
window of opportunity for Canada's LNG market will not stay open
forever," McMillan said.
CAPP estimates Canada has more than 100 years of natural gas
supplies.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)