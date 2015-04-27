TORONTO, April 27 The Global Risk Institute in Financial Services named Richard Nesbitt, a former CIBC executive, as its new president and chief executive, taking charge at a time when the organization seeks to expand outside Canada's borders.

Nesbitt, 59, replaces Michel Malia, who is stepping down after three years heading the public-private initiative, the institute said on Monday.

The Global Risk Institute (GRI) aims to extend Canada's lead in the area of risk management after its financial institutions escaped relatively unscathed from the global financial crisis. It is currently studying the risks posed by low interest rates over prolonged periods, among a host of other issues.

"When a number of GRI board members approached me about this role, it piqued my interest," Nesbitt said in a phone interview.

"I know they are trying to make Canada a center for good risk management globally, and that's something I can help with, so I have decided to take on this challenge," he said.

The institute was originally founded in 2011 by the governments of Canada and the province of Ontario along with insurer Manulife Financial Corp and Toronto-Dominion Bank. Its members now include all six of Canada's largest banks, five of its top pension fund managers and a large number of insurers and other financial services firms.

Nesbitt, who steps into the new role on May 1, was previously chief operating officer at Toronto-based CIBC and prior to that chief executive of the group that ran the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Jane Baird)