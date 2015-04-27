TORONTO, April 27 The Global Risk Institute in
Financial Services named Richard Nesbitt, a former CIBC
executive, as its new president and chief executive, taking
charge at a time when the organization seeks to expand outside
Canada's borders.
Nesbitt, 59, replaces Michel Malia, who is stepping down
after three years heading the public-private initiative, the
institute said on Monday.
The Global Risk Institute (GRI) aims to extend Canada's lead
in the area of risk management after its financial institutions
escaped relatively unscathed from the global financial crisis.
It is currently studying the risks posed by low interest rates
over prolonged periods, among a host of other issues.
"When a number of GRI board members approached me about this
role, it piqued my interest," Nesbitt said in a phone interview.
"I know they are trying to make Canada a center for good
risk management globally, and that's something I can help with,
so I have decided to take on this challenge," he said.
The institute was originally founded in 2011 by the
governments of Canada and the province of Ontario along with
insurer Manulife Financial Corp and Toronto-Dominion
Bank. Its members now include all six of Canada's
largest banks, five of its top pension fund managers and a large
number of insurers and other financial services firms.
Nesbitt, who steps into the new role on May 1, was
previously chief operating officer at Toronto-based CIBC and
prior to that chief executive of the group that ran the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Jane Baird)