(Adds valuation comparison and comments from analyst,
investment firm executive, animal rights group)
By Denny Thomas and Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 16 Canada Goose Holdings Inc's
shares surged as much as 40 percent in their
market debut on Thursday after the high-end coat manufacturer
raised C$340 million ($256 million) in an initial public
offering.
The maker of C$900 parkas priced its IPO above the marketing
range on Wednesday, underscoring strong investor appetite for a
brand that celebrities have made popular.
Portfolio Management Corp Managing Director Norman Levine
said the surge in Canada Goose shares did not surprise him, but
he wondered whether they would remain at that level.
"The history of new issues is not good in Canada," he said.
Canada Goose's fur-laced jackets and hoods are sold in 36
countries around the world, but about 68 percent of the
Toronto-based company's 2016 revenue came from Canada and United
States.
The company said in its IPO prospectus that it wanted to
expand its geographical footprint and had identified Germany,
Italy and Scandinavia as key markets.
Founded in a small Toronto warehouse 60 years ago, Canada
Goose was acquired by private equity firm Bain Capital in 2013.
The company sold 20 million shares at C$17.00 each after
pitching them to investors at C$14 to C$16.
Part of the proceeds of the IPO, which valued the company at
about C$1.8 billion, will go to paying down debt.
By afternoon, the Toronto-listed shares were up 28.5 percent
at C$21.85 after rising as high as C$23.98. The benchmark
Canadian stock index was up 0.4 percent. Some 6.1
million shares of Canada Goose had traded, making it the
second-most active stock on the exchange.
Despite its popularity, the company has courted controversy
with animal rights groups that have protested against the use of
coyote fur in its products.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said on its
website that it would be snapping up Canada Goose shares to
bring its fight straight to the boardroom.
But Thursday's strong gains made the stock relatively
expensive. At the day's high of C$23.98, Canada Goose was
trading at 68.5 times its 2016 profit of 35 Canadian cents per
share, as calculated by Reuters. Luxury retailer Hermes
International, by comparison, had a price-to-earnings
ratio of 43.6.
"The market is forecasting significant growth in earnings
going forward," said Cavan Yie, senior equity analyst at
Manulife Asset Management.
Avenue Investment Management portfolio manager Bryden Teich,
who did not participate in the IPO, was cautious about the
company's growth prospects.
"It is a very niche product at the high end of the retail
market, and the retail market is under pressure overall," Teich
said. "In light of an over-indebted Canadian consumer, a really
tough retail environment, I have a hard time seeing how it
becomes a big growth story."
CIBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse,
Goldman, Sachs & Co and RBC Capital Markets
managed the share sale.
($1 = 1.3302 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)