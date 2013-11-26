By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 26 CWB, formerly known
as the Canadian Wheat Board, has agreed to buy grain handling
assets from Upper Lakes Group, giving it flexibility to move the
crops it buys off the Canadian East Coast.
The deal, announced Tuesday, includes Mission Terminal Inc,
which has a terminal at Thunder Bay, Ontario; a grain facility
at Trois-Rivieres, Quebec; and a stevedoring service.
The purchase price was not disclosed. The deal is scheduled
to close on Dec. 31.
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based CWB markets wheat, durum, barley,
canola and peas, under the control of the Canadian government,
which is guaranteeing its borrowings until it is sold or
develops a plan to be self-sustaining.
Ottawa dismantled the Wheat Board's 69-year-old marketing
monopoly over Western Canadian wheat and barley in August 2012.
It agreed to temporarily back CWB but required it to produce a
plan to privatize within four years.
CWB lacks a network of country elevators to buy crops
directly from farmers, or port terminals to store them until
they can be loaded onto ships for export. That has left CWB to
arrange agreements with Canada's grain handlers, who include
Richardson International, Viterra and Cargill Ltd
Acquiring Mission Terminal allows CWB to buy grain directly
from farmers and move it onto ships bound for the Atlantic
Ocean.
"The purchase of these companies is a first step in building
and securing CWB a strong position in the grain marketing supply
chain," said CWB president and CEO Ian White in a statement.
Mission Terminal Thunder Bay stores 136,500 tonnes of grain,
while Les Elevateurs des Trois-Rivieres can store 110,000
tonnes.
The deal is not surprising, said analyst Chuck Penner of
LeftField Commodity Research, given the CWB's established
working relationship with Mission Terminal, which is led by
former Wheat Board Chief Executive Adrian Measner.
"There really aren't that many small players for them to
pick off," Penner said. "They have limited opportunities that
way."