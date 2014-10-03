WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 3 Canadian grain
marketer CWB said on Friday that it will build a rural crop
elevator near St. Adolphe, Manitoba, its fourth elevator, as it
expands Canadian storage capacity to handle bigger crops.
The elevator will hold 34,000 tonnes of crops when it opens
in early 2016 in the fertile Red River valley, CWB said. There
will be track to load up to 134 rail cars, with access to
Canadian National Railway Co and BNSF Railway Co
.
CWB is also building crop elevators near Pasqua,
Saskatchewan, Colonsay, Saskatchewan and Bloom, Manitoba. Rivals
Richardson International Ltd, Cargill Ltd and
Viterra have also announced building projects.
Ottawa stripped the former Wheat Board of its western wheat
and barley marketing monopoly in 2012 and agreed to guarantee
CWB's borrowings until it is sold or develops a plan to be
self-sustaining by 2016.
Farmers who deliver grain under CWB contracts will receive
an equity stake in the company once it exits government control.
