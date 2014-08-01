By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 1 The Canadian
government will extend through the autumn harvest period its
requirements that the two big railways in the world's
third-biggest wheat exporter move more than 1 million tonnes of
grain per week.
The regulations announced on Friday require Canadian
National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
to each move 536,250 tonnes of grain per week starting
on Sunday and lasting through Nov. 29. Failing to move that
volume can incur penalties of C$100,000 ($92,000) per violation.
In March, the Conservative government forced the railways to
each move 500,000 tonnes of grain weekly to unclog a massive
backlog that followed record 2013 Canadian wheat and canola
crops and a brutal winter. Those requirements were due to expire
on Sunday.
"Harvest looks like it might be late again. If that's the
case, then there is still a lot of grain to move through August
and September," Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said in an
interview.
Ottawa's decision keeps the pressure on the railway
companies, but may not satisfy grain handlers such as Viterra
, Richardson International and Cargill Ltd,
who wanted minimum volume movements to the United States and
other rail corridors.
The railway backlog, which left billions of dollars worth of
crops on farms in winter, has eased considerably as CN and CP
picked up the pace and summer weather allowed for more fluid
movement. But leftover grains and oilseeds from 2013 reached an
estimated 20.9 million tonnes as of Thursday, more than double
the previous year's stockpile, according to the Canadian
agriculture department.
The next wheat crop, despite flooding problems, has
potential for the second-largest yields on record, according to
a crop tour this week.
The government also said it would require CN and CP to
provide more data on grain movement and will continue to allow
interswitching in more parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and
Manitoba that have been served by a single railway.
Interswitching, which applies to all commodities on the
Prairies, involves the transfer of cars from one railway's line
to the line of another railway.
Ottawa's measures also clarify issues that its Canadian
Transportation Agency can arbitrate in commercial negotiations
between shippers and railways, and give farmers more clout in
their contracts with grain companies. Farmers complained last
year that grain handlers did not accept delivery of their crops
as required by sales contracts.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
