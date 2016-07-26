By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 26 North American
farmers are turning back to a neglected crop, sowing fields with
the largest rye crop in years partly as consumers satisfy a
growing thirst for whiskey.
Rye, planted in autumn and harvested in mid-summer, fell out
of favor during the past decade as other crops produced bigger
profits. But whiskey demand as well as new varieties of rye that
offer greater yields have renewed interest.
U.S. farmers planted 1.76 million acres (712,250 hectares)
for the 2016/17 season, the biggest area since 1989 and a
12-percent year-over-year increase, according to U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
In Canada, a major rye exporter along with the European
Union and Russia, farmers sowed 405,900 acres, the biggest rye
area in seven years, Statistics Canada reported.
"In our area, no one would have even considered rye," said
Manitoba farmer David Hamblin, citing its unprofitability
compared to other crops. "I think it'll be a fixture for years
to come."
Rye is also used in animal feed and as a "cover crop" to
prevent soil erosion.
Demand from bread millers and distillers has been a main
driver of the crop's resurgence, said coarse grains analyst John
Pauch at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, who expects Canadian
exports to nearly double in 2016-17.
U.S. whiskey sales rose 9 percent on the year to June 18, to
$4.1 billion, topping the 6 percent demand growth for total
spirits, according to Nielsen data provided by Beam Suntory Inc
, distiller of Jim Beam whiskeys.
Rye whiskey's 33 percent growth outpaced both categories,
albeit at a more modest $94 million.
Consumer demand for whiskey has left distillers such as
Brown-Forman Corp's Jack Daniel's hustling to keep up,
given whiskey maturation can take four to seven years.
"Years ago, we probably underestimated the market," said
Jeff Arnett, master distiller at Jack Daniel's.
Distiller Jim Beam has added several new rye whiskey brands
recently, including a 100 percent Canadian Club rye whiskey.
The pick up in supplies has already diminished prices and
may limit farmers' enthusiasm for planting rye this autumn, said
Blake Gamroth, a Canadian rye merchant at Scoular.
The average U.S. farm price of rye has declined two years in
a row, although the $6.52 per bushel farmers earned in 2015-16
was still 26 percent higher than five years earlier, according
to USDA.
