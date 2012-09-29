* New incident was reported by computer manufacturer Dell
* Canada deciding whether to approve big China takeover bid
OTTAWA, Sept 28 Canada said on Friday it was
aware of an attempt by hackers to target a domestic energy
company, the second time in 24 hours Ottawa had acknowledged a
cyber security attack against a Canadian firm.
In both cases the Canadian government declined to comment on
reports which suggested a Chinese connection.
The news comes at an awkward time for Canada's Conservative
government, which is deciding whether to approve a landmark
$15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd to take over
Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc.
Ottawa revealed the second case after being asked about a
security report from computer manufacturer Dell Inc,
which said it had tracked hackers who targeted a number of
firms, including an unnamed energy company in Canada. Dell said
on its website that the hackers had used a Chinese service
provider based in Beijing Province.
"The Canadian Cyber Incident Response Centre is aware of
this incident," said Jean-Paul Duval, a spokesman for Canada's
public safety ministry. Dell did not name the firm and Duval
declined to comment further.
Less than 24 hours earlier Duval said Canada knew hackers
had breached security at a domestic manufacturer of software
used by big energy companies.
Calgary-based Telvent Canada Ltd, which is owned by France's
Schneider Electric SA, warned customers about the
attack, which hit operations in the United States, Canada and
Spain, the cyber security news site KrebsOnSecurity.com reported
on Wednesday. KrebsOnSecurity.com cited experts who said digital
fingerprints left during the attack pointed to Chinese hackers.
Some Conservative legislators are wary of the proposed CNOOC
takeover, in part because of what they say are China's unfair
business practices.